e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWednesday on Netflix: Check out this desi version of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look

Wednesday on Netflix: Check out this desi version of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look

Just some hours before we entered a Wednesday, Netflix took to share a desi version of the character from the popular web series, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Wednesday on Netflix: Check out this desi version of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look | Netflix/Arjun Kutty
Follow us on

Netflix's supernatural-comedy is on top of the minds of people and on most audience's watchlists. Even if you did not watch the series, you couldn't have missed the energetic dance scenes from the fictional piece. Also, the stunning look of the lead character Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams is viral for her monotonous black-coloured outfits.

How about tweaking her a little and imagining how she would look in a desi avatar? The desi version of the character seemed to look no lesser than an Indian princess, according to Netflix. The caption to the image called her, "Rajkumari Budhwaar." The artwork was created by a 25-year-old illustrator named Arjun Kutty. Check out the post:

Read Also
From Shona Lisa to Lisa Mol: Ever wondered how Mona Lisa would look in Indian attires?
article-image

So, Rajkumari Budhwar or Wednesday Addams' Indian look seems apt as it completes with bindi and a rose in her hair. The creative doesn't fail to add Thing (if you know you know, we ain't revealing this) in the painting.

Netflix describes the series as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Her attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Read Also
Say hello to Netflix's Addams Family in the upcoming series titled 'Wednesday'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Wednesday on Netflix: Check out this desi version of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look

Wednesday on Netflix: Check out this desi version of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look

Wait, what? Egypt man sets Guinness World Record for pulling nearly 16,000 kg truck with just his...

Wait, what? Egypt man sets Guinness World Record for pulling nearly 16,000 kg truck with just his...

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform road stunt; girl records the act

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai boy leans out of moving car's window to perform road stunt; girl records the act

Mumbai shocker! Drunk naked man seen lying on floor of Churchgate-Virar local train during rush...

Mumbai shocker! Drunk naked man seen lying on floor of Churchgate-Virar local train during rush...

WATCH: This 83-year-old woman's carrom skills at tournament in Pune will make your day

WATCH: This 83-year-old woman's carrom skills at tournament in Pune will make your day