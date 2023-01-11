Wednesday on Netflix: Check out this desi version of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look | Netflix/Arjun Kutty

Netflix's supernatural-comedy is on top of the minds of people and on most audience's watchlists. Even if you did not watch the series, you couldn't have missed the energetic dance scenes from the fictional piece. Also, the stunning look of the lead character Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams is viral for her monotonous black-coloured outfits.

How about tweaking her a little and imagining how she would look in a desi avatar? The desi version of the character seemed to look no lesser than an Indian princess, according to Netflix. The caption to the image called her, "Rajkumari Budhwaar." The artwork was created by a 25-year-old illustrator named Arjun Kutty. Check out the post:

So, Rajkumari Budhwar or Wednesday Addams' Indian look seems apt as it completes with bindi and a rose in her hair. The creative doesn't fail to add Thing (if you know you know, we ain't revealing this) in the painting.

Netflix describes the series as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Her attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.