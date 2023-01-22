WATCH: 8-year-old girl recreates Jenna Ortega's energetic Goo Goo Muck dance, video hits 37 million views | Instagram

Netflix's supernatural-comedy is on top of the minds of people and on most audience's watchlists. Even if you did not watch the series, you couldn't have missed the energetic dance scenes from the fictional piece. A video of a young girl recreating the iconic moves of Jenna Ortega-played Wednesday Addams in the Goo Goo Muck scene has surfaced online and gone viral. WATCH VIDEO:

Impressive isn't it? The footage captures the girl nailing the dance steps with grace and killer expressions.

The girl in the now-viral video has been identified as 8-year-old girl Gabriella Kaylie uploaded the dance reel in December and since then the internet has all hearts for it. The Instagram reel has fetched around 37 million views so far and has attracted more than two million likes.

Netflix describes the series as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Her attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

