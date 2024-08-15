'We Deserve Better': Navya Naveli Nanda Strongly Reacts To Kolkata Doctor's Brutal Rape & Murder

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has penned a powerful note to voice her opinion on the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday (August 15), Navya urged everyone to pray for the family of the victim.

Navya wrote, "Yet another horrific rape has unfolded in front of our eyes. First and most importantly, let us pray for her and her family. Women have always played a very important role in the growth and development of our country. The workplace, the classroom and the home must be an enabling and safe space for us. Men and women need to unite against those mindsets and belief systems that continuously objectify women or think of them as easy prey."

She added, "The times we are out at night or what we wear are NOT signs for anything other than the fact that we have a right to live our life the way we desire. And for this, we cannot be made to live in continued fear or under threat. While nothing can ever compensate the pain and suffering the doctor went through that day, we need to take concrete steps to ensure this NEVER happens again. Whether its stricter law enforcement or building safety protocols- steps needs to be taken immediately."

On a concluding note, Navya wrote, "We deserve better. We will continue to fight for better. Because nothing and no one should ever be able to override the agency and dignity of women."

Soon after Navya posted the hard-hitting note, actress Suhana Khan re-shared it on her Instagram story. The post was liked by celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Zoya Akhtar and others.

Several other Bollywood celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, Munawar Faruqui, Ayushmann Khurrana, Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut also voiced their opinions on the case.

Mubarak ho “beti hui hai” 💔 pic.twitter.com/jWAMZXC1Ea — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) August 15, 2024

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The horrific incident took place on August 9 in Kolkata. The accused has been identified as Sanjoy Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer for Kolkata Police. According to media reports, he was posted at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College, which allowed him access to various departments within the hospital.

Reportedly, Roy confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police, displaying no remorse and reportedly stating, "Hang me if you want." In fact, a large amount of pornographic material was found in his phone.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till August 23. Meanwhile, the case is currently being investigated by the CBI.