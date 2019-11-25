We bet you can't stop staring at Mia Khalifa’s sexy wedding prep

Earlier this year, former porn star-turned-sports commentator Mia Khalifa, got engaged to long-time boyfriend and Swedish chef Robert Sandberg. Now that Mia is all set to walk down the aisle, she shared a picture of herself wearing a white satin dress, flaunting her curves, and boy we bet her fans can’t stop staring.
She captioned the picture as, "If anyone is wondering (no one), I will be living in @markarian_nyc's white dresses until the day I walk down the aisle (sic)."
It was a fairy tale proposal in Chicago, as Sandberg reportedly hid a ring in a bowl of dried ingredients and the Lebanese-American star almost ate the ring but he was on ground to warn her, and he proposed to her on the spot. She said yes, reported guardian.com.
Sharing the news on his Instagram page, Sandberg wrote: “We went to Chicago this weekend and had a wonderful dinner at Smyth. I proposed to Mia Khalifa and she said yes! “The ring was hidden in a bowl of dried ingredients and came out as a ‘new serving’. Mia was too curious and too eager to taste so she started to eat the inedible ingredients. I told her not do it and then I put the ring on the finger. I love you so much.”
Khalifa had also confirmed the news on her Instagram page. “Thank you a million times over for the entire team at Smyth Chicago for helping Robert Sandberg propose… This trip and dinner was supposed to celebrate him getting his visa. “Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, ever, saw this coming. I love you all so much! Thank you!”
Mia quit the porn industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after her controversial videos. Mia also revealed that she has been under stress even after quitting the industry because of the people around her and how they look at her. In an interview mentioned in IBTimes, she said, "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go in public. Because of the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."
