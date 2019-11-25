We bet you can't stop staring at Mia Khalifa’s sexy wedding prep

Khalifa had also confirmed the news on her Instagram page. “Thank you a million times over for the entire team at Smyth Chicago for helping Robert Sandberg propose… This trip and dinner was supposed to celebrate him getting his visa. “Robert has planted the seed so deep in my mind for so long that he hates restaurant proposals so I never, ever, saw this coming. I love you all so much! Thank you!”

Mia quit the porn industry when she received death threats from the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) after her controversial videos. Mia also revealed that she has been under stress even after quitting the industry because of the people around her and how they look at her. In an interview mentioned in IBTimes, she said, "I think post-traumatic stress kicks in mostly when I go in public. Because of the stares I get, I feel like people can see through my clothes. And it brings me deep shame. It makes me feel like I lost all rights to my privacy, which I did because I am just one Google search away."