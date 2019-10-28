Even Mia Khalifa can’t stop LOLing over #WaPoDeathNotices after bizarre Baghdadi heading

Incidentally, Mia Khalifa has been threatened by ISIS in the past

She told Lance Armstrong during an interview that she quit the industry after threats from the terror group. She said: “It all started to spiral out of control when the death threats from ISIS started coming in. That’s when I stepped away."

Recently, she also busted the notion that porn was lucrative career saying she only earned $12,000 (Rs 8.5 lakh) doing porn, where she worked for only three months.

Yet, it’s almost impossible for her to move on. She wrote on Twitter: “People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was... scary.”

She added: “To clarify, I was never promised “millions”, nor do I expect it. I’m just clarifying common misconceptions about me, and in turn, about the industry. I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform.”

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "is dead" in a secret US special forces raid in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, saying the elusive leader of the "ruthless" Islamic State and the world's number one terrorist died "like a dog and like a coward".

Speaking from the White House on Sunday morning, President Trump said the ISIS leader spent his last moments "whimpering and crying and screaming" in a dead-end tunnel before he blew himself up, killing also his three children.

Trump said the US Special Operations forces conducted the "daring and dangerous nighttime raid and "accomplished their mission in grand style" in taking out the ISIS chief, who is said to be 48 years old.

"Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead," Trump announced from the East Room of the White House.

"He died like a dog. He died like a coward. He was screaming, crying and whimpering," the President told reporters, adding that he had been looking for Baghdadi for three years.

Trump said he, along with Vice President Mike Pence and top military leadership, watched the entire operation live "better than a movie" from the situation room of the White House.

"He was the founder and leader of ISIS. The most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world. The United States has been searching for Baghdadi for many years. Capturing or killing Baghdadi has been the top national security priority of my administration," he said.

