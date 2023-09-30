WATCH: Was Deepika Padukone 'Swapped' In Dhoom 3 By Aamir Khan With Katrina Kaif?

Deepika Padukone recently made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and she was lauded by the audiences for her role in the action-thriller film. Now, an old interview of the actress is doing the rounds on the internet, in which she talks about getting replaced in a film that she was 'very excited' about.

In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika says that at that point, she felt that that film would have done a lot for her career by just being a part of it. She said how she met the producer, and he was like, 'We are very sure, but the actor is traveling. Let me discuss it with him, but consider it done.'

Check out the video:

Deepika said that she thought she had secured the role; however, later, she found out that she was no longer a part of it. "Basically, there had been some sort of swap," added the actress. While she did not mention the movie or the actor's name, fans are assuming that Padukone is talking about Aamir Khan and how he replaced her with Katrina Kaif in Dhoom 3.

Further, Deepika revealed that she ended up doing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani alongside Ranbir Kapoor. "I’m so happy I did. I’m so happy that it fell into my lap. It’s the best thing that could’ve happened to me. It was a classic example of when things happen, they happen for a reason," she concluded.

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again.

