WATCH: Vivek Agnihotri Walks Out Of Interview, Threatens Journalist After Question Over BJP Promoting The Kashmir Files | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri recently returned with a web series, The Kashmir Files Unreported. It premiered on an OTT platform. Recently, the filmmaker stopped an interview midway through after he was questioned over the BJP's promoting his hit film, The Kashmir Files. In the viral video, the interviewer can be heard saying that Vivek also gave her an ultimatum.

The video starts with the interviewer saying that there are a lot of concern that The Kashmir Files is anti-Muslim violence.' To this, Vivek responds, "First of all, I am not answerable to that." Further, she said, "Since the 90s, the BJP has been talking about the Kashmiris; it's not an untold story."

Vivek adds, "I am not the spokesperson of the BJP; I have nothing to do with them." Further, he also stated that the government did not promote his film, and he also denied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also did not promote it.

In the video, soon after, Vivek's team member can be seen trying to stop the interview. The filmmaker can be heard telling the interviewer, "I have understood where you are going and where you are coming from. I am pretty experienced."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek recently announced the release of his next film, The Vaccine War: A True Story, which features actors like Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, and Pallavi Joshi. The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 28, 2023, in 11 different languages.