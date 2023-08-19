 WATCH: Vivek Agnihotri Walks Out Of Interview, Threatens Journalist After Question Over BJP Promoting The Kashmir Files
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWATCH: Vivek Agnihotri Walks Out Of Interview, Threatens Journalist After Question Over BJP Promoting The Kashmir Files

WATCH: Vivek Agnihotri Walks Out Of Interview, Threatens Journalist After Question Over BJP Promoting The Kashmir Files

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 19, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Vivek Agnihotri Walks Out Of Interview, Threatens Journalist After Question Over BJP Promoting The Kashmir Files | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri recently returned with a web series, The Kashmir Files Unreported. It premiered on an OTT platform. Recently, the filmmaker stopped an interview midway through after he was questioned over the BJP's promoting his hit film, The Kashmir Files. In the viral video, the interviewer can be heard saying that Vivek also gave her an ultimatum. 

The video starts with the interviewer saying that there are a lot of concern that The Kashmir Files is anti-Muslim violence.' To this, Vivek responds, "First of all, I am not answerable to that." Further, she said, "Since the 90s, the BJP has been talking about the Kashmiris; it's not an untold story."

Vivek adds, "I am not the spokesperson of the BJP; I have nothing to do with them." Further, he also stated that the government did not promote his film, and he also denied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also did not promote it.

Check out the video:

Read Also
Pallavi Joshi On The Kashmir Files Unreported Controversy, 'I don't see Why There Was A Hue And Cry...
article-image
Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri Says He Wants To Make Mahabharat After Adipurush Failure: 'My Version Will Not...
article-image

In the video, soon after, Vivek's team member can be seen trying to stop the interview. The filmmaker can be heard telling the interviewer, "I have understood where you are going and where you are coming from. I am pretty experienced."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek recently announced the release of his next film, The Vaccine War: A True Story, which features actors like Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, and Pallavi Joshi. The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 28, 2023, in 11 different languages.

Read Also
Vivek Agnihotri Accuses Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar Of ‘Over-Glorifying’ Stardom In Bollywood;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Was Misunderstood': Ameesha Patel Clarifies Her 'OTT Filled With Gay-Lesbianism' Comment

'Was Misunderstood': Ameesha Patel Clarifies Her 'OTT Filled With Gay-Lesbianism' Comment

WATCH: Vivek Agnihotri Walks Out Of Interview, Threatens Journalist After Question Over BJP...

WATCH: Vivek Agnihotri Walks Out Of Interview, Threatens Journalist After Question Over BJP...

Rajinikanth Trolled For Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Feet: 'Did He Leave His Self-Respect In...

Rajinikanth Trolled For Touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Feet: 'Did He Leave His Self-Respect In...

Top 6 K-Drama Wedding Photos Selected By K-Netizens

Top 6 K-Drama Wedding Photos Selected By K-Netizens

AP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship

AP Dhillon & Banita Sandhu Hold Hands In New PICS As They Confirm Their Relationship