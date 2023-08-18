 Vivek Agnihotri Accuses Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar Of ‘Over-Glorifying’ Stardom In Bollywood; Netizens Call Him ‘Mr Kangana’
It seems like Agnihotri's comments on Shah Rukh Khan and KJo didn't go well with SRK fans. While a fan called him the 'male Kangana Ranaut', others suggested him to take a therapy.

Friday, August 18, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
article-image

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, recognized for his candid and fearless opinions, has once again stirred the entertainment industry with his recent interview.

During the promotion of his latest project, 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Agnihotri did not hold back as he candidly shared his thoughts on the rampant 'over-glorification' of stardom in Bollywood and pointed fingers at none other than Karan Johar for perpetuating this trend.

AGNIHOTRI CALLS OUT SRK'S POLITICS & KJo'S STAR CENTRIC SYSTEM

Despite being an admirer of Shah Rukh Khan's charisma, Agnihotri did not mince words about his reservations when it comes to Khan's political inclinations. "Do you know that I'm a fan of Shah Rukh Khan? I always say there’s noone as charismatic as him. However, I don’t like his politics," he candidly expressed.

He went on to assert that these political affiliations have played a role in tarnishing the essence of Bollywood. According to him, it's now dominated by excessive PR, glitz, and glamour, leaving little room for anything that doesn't revolve around stardom.

Agnihotri's criticism didn't stop there. He pinpointed Karan Johar as the orchestrator behind the over-glorification of stardom, accusing him of nurturing a star-centric system that impedes the growth of raw-rooted, talented individuals from middle-class backgrounds.

In Agnihotri's view, this system has brought in values that don't resonate with the true essence of Indian culture.

In a conversation with a reputed news portal, Agnihotri exclaimed, "He (Karan Johar) is nurturing the star system, the studio system. He is developing & helping a system which isn't letting middle-class, Hindi-speaking, Indian, raw-rooted, talented citizens thrive. That's my complaint. He is promoting values which aren't ours & are imported."

It seems like Agnihotri's comments on Shah Rukh Khan and KJo didn't go well with SRK fans. Several users lashed out at him & ome even went on to call him male Kangana Ranaut. Check out the comments here:

VIVEK AGNIHOTRI'S WORK FRONT

On the professional front, Agnihotri is fervently promoting 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', a documentary series that delves into the untold story of Kashmir's tragic past.

Apart from his current project, Agnihotri has his hands full with future endeavours, including 'The Vaccine War' and 'The Delhi Files'.

