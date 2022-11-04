e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Rishab Shetty meets AB de Villiers, cricketer gives shoutout to Kantara

Watch Video: Rishab Shetty meets AB de Villiers, cricketer gives shoutout to Kantara

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Rishab Shetty and AB de Villiers | Instagram
Cricketer AB de Villiers recently met 'Kantara' actor Rishabh Shetty in Bengaluru.

Several videos and images from the duo's meet have been doing the rounds on the internet in which the South African legend is giving a shout-out to 'Kantara'.

Rishabh also shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "It's a Match! Met the real 360 today. The #Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru.."

The glimpses from the duo's meeting have made their fans extremely happy. "Two stars together," a social media user commented.

"Two legends," another one wrote. "Woaaaah," a fan wrote.

Speaking of 'Kantara', the film was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on September 30 and October 14, respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film also stars Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

article-image

The film garnered positive feedback from the audience. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also gave her review for the film.

She took to Twitter and wrote, "With a team of volunteers and well-wishers watched #KantaraMovie in Bengaluru. Well made @shetty_rishab (writer/director/actor). The film captures the rich traditions of Tuluvanadu and Karavali (sic)." 'Kantara' has managed to cross Rs 300 crore at the box office.

