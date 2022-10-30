Kantara star Rishab Shetty visits Siddhivinayak Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2022
Actor-director Rishab Shetty has been garnering rave reviews for his recently released movie Kantara
He recently sought blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai
As Rishab visited the temple along with his team, a huge crowd of fans mobbed him
The actor was seen in white shirt and dark blue jeans
Kantara has created quite a lot of buzz
The film has emerged as a box-office winner, breaking into new territories
Kantara released in theatres on September 30
