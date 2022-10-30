Kantara star Rishab Shetty visits Siddhivinayak Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2022

Actor-director Rishab Shetty has been garnering rave reviews for his recently released movie Kantara

He recently sought blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

As Rishab visited the temple along with his team, a huge crowd of fans mobbed him

The actor was seen in white shirt and dark blue jeans

Kantara has created quite a lot of buzz

The film has emerged as a box-office winner, breaking into new territories

Kantara released in theatres on September 30

