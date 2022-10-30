Halloween 2022: Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, others attend Orhan Awatramani's spooky bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2022

Orhan Awatramani, who is friends with several Bollywood star kids, threw a Halloween bash in the city on Saturday night

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It was attended by a slew of youngsters, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who sported a kohl-ed eye look

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to the nines and looked ravishing in an all-black outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan looked chic in a crop top and mini skirt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was accompanied by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who decided to not reveal his Halloween look in front of the paps, and thus, had a face mask on

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dressed up as Princess Jasmine for Halloween

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday channeled her inner Poo as she dressed up like Kareena Kapoor's character in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shanaya Kapoor exuded Disney princess vibes in a white gown, complete with gloves and a crown

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ahan Shetty was dressed up as a commando for Halloween

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Giorgia Andriani too was a part of the Halloween bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

