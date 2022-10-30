Halloween 2022: Aryan Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, others attend Orhan Awatramani's spooky bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2022
Orhan Awatramani, who is friends with several Bollywood star kids, threw a Halloween bash in the city on Saturday night
Photo by Viral Bhayani
It was attended by a slew of youngsters, including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who sported a kohl-ed eye look
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Janhvi Kapoor was dressed to the nines and looked ravishing in an all-black outfit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan looked chic in a crop top and mini skirt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
She was accompanied by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who decided to not reveal his Halloween look in front of the paps, and thus, had a face mask on
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dressed up as Princess Jasmine for Halloween
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ananya Panday channeled her inner Poo as she dressed up like Kareena Kapoor's character in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shanaya Kapoor exuded Disney princess vibes in a white gown, complete with gloves and a crown
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ahan Shetty was dressed up as a commando for Halloween
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Giorgia Andriani too was a part of the Halloween bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
