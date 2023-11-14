WATCH VIDEO: Megastar Chiranjeevi Shows Off His Cool Moves To SRK-Starrer Jawan's Title Track At The Former's Diwali Bash

At his own Diwali bash, megastar Chiranjeevi was seen cherishing the festive spirit of the occasion as the 68-year old actor took to the dance floor and flaunted his killer moves to the title track from Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbuster Jawan.

Serenaded to the dance floor by son Ram Charan and singer/songwriter/rapper Raja Kumari, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor hosted the biggest Diwali bash in Hyderabad that saw the who's who of the Telugu film fratenity in attendance.

Watch the video of Chiranjeevi's carefree dancing below:

More About The Konidela Diwali Bash

Hailing Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela as 'best hosts', Namrata Shirodkar had shared pictures from the party that brought together Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR together. Fans rejoiced as pictures of Charan and NTR posing together dispelled all rumours of a reported feud between the two.

Namrata was also seen posing with Allu Arjun's wife Allu Sneha Reddy and NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranithi.

Read Also Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Observe First Bathukamma With Baby Girl Klin Kaara

Actress Lakshmi Manchu and Raja Kumari took to their Instagram handles to share further intimate pictures from the do. Prominent members of the Allu-Konidela family were seen in attendance from the renowned ANR clan, actress Amala Paul and younger son Akhil Akkineni were also spotted. As per Raja Kumari's post, Manchu had ensured that the singer/songwriter/rapper was invited to the bash where she regaled the guests with her songs.

Across film industries, the entertainment fraternity that had not celebrated the fervour of Diwali owing to the pandemic, made it a point to come together, irrespective of their differences and embrace new beginnings. The festive pictures shared widely on social media have only served hope and happiness to countless fans in India and across the globe.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)