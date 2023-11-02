Following Jr. NTR, Ram Charan Gets Inducted In Actors Branch of the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, welcoming Ram Charan and other celebrities as new members of the Actors Branch.

"Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions. We're thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the Actors Branch of the Academy: Lashana Lynch, Ram Charan, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando and Robert Davi," the Academy said in an Instagram post.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR were among the 398 artistes and executives who had received invitations to join the Academy in June, months after RRR won the Academy Award for best original song for its popular track 'Naatu Naatu'.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the 'best foreign language film'.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Game Changer' opposite Kiara Advani.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Devara' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. He also has a film with 'KGF 2' director Prashant Neel in his kitty.

