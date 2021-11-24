Watch Video: Makers of Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Chhorii' conduct scary prank on Mumbaikars

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has stunned her fans with her look in her upcoming film 'Chhorii', which is he official Hindi remake of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film 'Lapachhapi'.

The team of 'Chhori' recently conducted a prank on Mumbaikars.

How would you react if you come across a ghost walking in front of you while you are alone on a road at night or shopping at a store, or going out somewhere?

Something similar happened when Choti Maayi, a character from the Amazon Original Film 'Chhorii' was spotted in the city scaring people with her deadly looks.

According to a video shared by Amazon Prime Video on YouTube, a woman as scary as ever, dressed in a burnt red attire, suddenly appears in front of people. It was indeed a terrifying night in the city of Mumbai.

The video shows people looking petrified as Choti Maayi appears from nowhere at a department store, jogging track, the beach and even shocks someone as they find her sitting in an auto-rickshaw.

It further shows people screaming in fear and running as fast as they could to recover from the shock.

Take a look at the video here:

'Chhorii' is an upcoming horror film directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, and Shikhaa Sharma.

The film features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj. It is slated to stream on November 26, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:19 PM IST