Watch Video: Burj Khalifa lights up with BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V's photos on his birthday

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V turned 26-year-old on Thursday and his superstar bandmates poured in adorable wishes for him on social media. Fans also flooded social media platforms with adorbale birthday messages for him.

Meanwhile, Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit to celebrate his birthday for the second time in a row.

Kim also became the first K-Pop idol to have his photos light up the world's tallest building for two consecutive years.

Hundreds of fans and tourists were seen gathering at the iconic structure. The three-minute ad was played with the song 'Inner Child' in the background.

The birthday advertisement was organised by China V Bar, V's fan club based in China.

Last year, a fan-club had arranged a similar event. While the singer's pictures were played on the building, the fan-club chose the song 'Winter Bear' to play along with it.

Meanwhile, some BTS members like RM and Jimin took to BTS' Twitter account to post goofy and glamorous pictures of V with identical captions: "My love. Happy birthday bro."

J-Hope used his new Instagram account to post photos with V on his story, which the birthday boy also reposted on his own record-breaking account.

On Twitter, Lizzo shared fanmade artwork of her and V while writing, "#HAPPYVDAY somebody made this and it's soooo cute! Happy bday V." The original photo was taken at Harry Styles' LA concert in November, where the pop star met up with the K-pop boy band at Inglewood's The Forum.

Meanwhile, BTS members Suga, RM and Jin have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:57 PM IST