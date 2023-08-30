Watch: Vicky Kaushal Aka Bhajan Kumar Unveils First TGIF Song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja

The makers of The Great Indian Family (TGIF) on Wednesday introduced lead actor Vicky Kaushal's character, singing sensation 'Bhajan Kumar', at a grand event in Mumbai.

In the film, Vicky plays the role of a local singing star by the name of Bhajan Kumar. Along with revealing Vicky as Bhajan Kumar, Yash Raj Films also unveiled the first song of TGIF called Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja.

Opening up about his character, Vicky Kaushal said in a statement, "I play a singing star named Bhajan Kumar in our quirky family entertainer The Great Indian Family and we decided to have some fun before we actually revealed the fact that I was playing this character in the film."

The actor added, "As an actor, I love to bring smiles to the faces of people and I hope I was able to achieve it. So, now the cat’s out of the bag! I hope people love my new avatar in TGIF. I’m eager to see how Bhajan Kumar is received by audiences. I know I have poured my heart into bringing him to life on the big screen."

The Great Indian Family is all set to hit the big screens on September 22. It also stars Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui and others. The film is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and is produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films.

The film revolves around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s Indian family due to some sudden developments.

