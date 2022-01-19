Watch 'Unpaused: Naya Safar' Title Track: Sachin-Jigar's song celebrates hope and new beginnings

Following the trailer launch of the upcoming Amazon Original 'Unpaused: Naya Safar', the streaming service on Wednesday unveiled a mesmerising and soothing track 'Naya Safar' from the anthology.

Created by musical duo Sachin-Jigar, the song brings out the message of hope and positivity, just like the theme of the film.

Amit Mishra has sung the number that also has a rap by Shaikhspeare. The lyrics of 'Naya Safar' have been penned by Kausar Munir.

Talking about the song, composer duo Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, said, “The song Naya Safar revolves around the theme of gratitude and new beginnings. There are times in our lives when we feel everything is lost, there is nowhere to go and so on. But we must remember our inner strength and tenacity together is the driving force that makes us face all the hurdles and move ahead as a winner. Naya Safar is a song that acts as a motivation and fills the hearts of the listeners with rejuvenated hope and positivity to not let anything bog them down. Kausar Munir’s lyrics beautifully express the spirit and essence, while Amit Mishra has done complete justice with his vocals. Shaikhspeare’s rap too has added another element to the song. We hope listeners will enjoy Naya Safar.”

'Unpaused: Naya Safar' showcases five unique stories that provide a window into hope, positivity and new beginnings, making us value life and emotions more than ever.

Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship – sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan (Gond Ke Laddu), Ruchir Arun (Teen Tigada), Nupur Asthana (The Couple), Ayappa KM (War Room) and Nagraj Manjule (Vaikunth).

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:02 PM IST