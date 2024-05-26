WATCH: Taylor Swift's Fan Accidentally Live Streams Proposal During Eras Tour Concert & It's The Cutest Thing On Internet!

Taylor Swift |

Pop queen Taylor Swift made her fans go gaga over her performance in Portugal at the Eras Tour recently. On the melodious night, she performed the title track of The Tortured Poet's Department.

During the concert, a video of her Portuguese fan accidentally live-streaming her proposal went viral, and it was one of the cutest proposals to watch on the internet. For Beatriz Simões, it was a dream come true moment as she captured her moment of love with her boyfriend Ricardo Matos. In the video, we can see him proposing to her with a ring while the iconic track Love Story played in the backdrop.

💍 Congrats! Taylor Swift fan Beatriz Simões caught her boyfriend’s proposal at Lisbon Eras Tour N1 while she was live streaming the show from section 3!



I just interviewed her! My @PEOPLE story coming soon! It’s a love story, baby, just say, “Yes” #LisbonTStheErasTour pic.twitter.com/xXns8aLwIV — Brian A. Hernandez (@BAHjournalist) May 25, 2024

Love Story Proposal At Eras Tour For Swiftie Fans

This track Love Story has been every couple's proposal song, and in the past too, many videos have gone viral with Swifties proposing to their partners on the hook line, 'Marry me, Juliet.’

In the latest case, Simões, 23, was live streaming the concert when her boyfriend Ricardo Matos, 20, proposed to her by going down on one knee and singing, 'Marry me, Juliet, You'll never have to be alone, I love you and that's all I know."

Netizens Reacted To The Cutest Proposal

Many Fans reacted to the video that went viral on X and wrote, "I don’t know the bride-to-be. I’ve read her tweets lately on X, so I thanked her for continuing with the live stream after this big moment in her life."

While another stated, "She’s still live-streaming after the proposal…so sweet."

"Was so cute to watch on the stream, so happy for them", another comment read.