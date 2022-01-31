Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Kodthe' dance challenge goes viral on the internet

Anything that Tamannaah Bhatia touches becomes a blockbuster! Case in point, the recent 'Kodthe' Dance Challenge kickstarted by the pan-India star has set the internet ablaze.

With many users recreating the sizzling moves by the superstar, the dance number is slowly climbing into the trending list.

While sharing the excitement, Tamannaah said, "Kodthe has an upbeat flavour to it, and it can compel anyone to dance. It is incredible to watch these young talents taking up the challenge and recreating the moves. Their energy is infectious, and I am having the best time watching their versions online."

Released a few days ago, Tamannaah looked ravishing in the 'Kodthe' lyrical video.

Donning an ultra-glam avatar, the box office queen set the internet on fire with her killer moves.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah has a jam-packed calendar for the year ahead. The superstar has 'Plan A Plan B' and 'Yaar Dost' in Bollywood and 'F3', 'Bhola Shankar', and 'Gurthundha Seethakalam' in the South.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 03:58 PM IST