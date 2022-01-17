Here's why Tamannaah Bhatia is a true-blue diva and fashionista

From rocking a holographic dress to acing colour blocking, Tamannaah Bhatia is clearly winning the vogue space! Styled by none other than Shaleena Nathani, known for working with who’s who of Bollywood, especially Deepika Padukone, the style icon has impressed the fashion police.While Tamannaah’s passion for fashion-forward looks is well documented on her social media, here’s looking at her most captivating styles carried recently.

Metallic Style

Tamannaah looked like a pure Goddess in a metallic silver gown with floor-sweeping cape sleeves. The star paired her plunging neckline gown with silver earrings and bold lip tint.

Power Dressing

She won the game of power dressing with her nude dress, featuring ruffle details. The minimal makeup look was hard to miss!

Monochrome Magic

Shelling off perfect boss-lady vibes, Tamannaah chose a pink turtleneck and trousers. She tied her hair back in a neat braid and opted for minimal makeup to complete the look.

Go Black

Proving there isn’t anything as too much black, Tamannaah created a stir with her leather body-hugging black dress. The sleek hairdo and ornamented heels were the highlights of the look!

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:22 AM IST