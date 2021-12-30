Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's most iconic fashion statements of 2021

Over the years, the leading actress has reinvented and redefined the vogue space. Be it taking the red carpet game a notch higher or placing Indian designers on a global stage — Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has done it all. The glamorous diva has always garnered applause with her statement-making appearances at international forums. Here’s rounding up five of the best outfits worn by the style icon in 2021.

Reclaiming Magic at Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition

Sonam Kapoor made headlines by attending the exclusive Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition Preview Party in London. Staying true to the theme, Reclaiming Magic, she looked nothing less than a royal in a floor-length antique gold and black Anamika Khanna outfit.

In style for London Fashion Week

Advertisement

Sonam turned heads as she attended the London Fashion Week in an Emilia Wickstead trench coat paired with a white dress from The Row. She kept her hair straight and carried a leather cloud clutch with black sunglasses.

Fire red for ‘Business of Fashion Show’ launch

Advertisement

The style icon never shies away from making bold fashion statements. Sonam attended the ‘Business of Fashion Show’ launch in a deep red dress from the Alexander McQueen pre-fall 2021 collection. The black boots and sleek hairdo did the rest of the trick.

Celebrating female form with Ennismore

Sonam Kapoor attended the opening dinner of Ennismore to support her friends Eiesha Bharti Pasricha and Sharan Pasricha. Donning in an oversized ivory ensemble with a hand-painted female silhouette on the front, the actress looked nothing less than art herself.

Vibing in Dior for VOICES 21

Advertisement

Sonam shelled out serious power dressing inspiration with her rose-red Dior dress at VOICES 21 Gala Dinner and Party by BoF. The leading star chose black gloves and a high bun hairdo to accentuate the look further.

ALSO READ From Kartik Aaryan to Abhimanyu Dassani and more, THESE are the hottest OTT male debuts of 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 06:53 AM IST