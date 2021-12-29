From Kartik Aaryan to Abhimanyu Dassani and more, THESE are the hottest OTT male debuts of 2021

1. Kartik Aaryan

Known for his boyish charm, humour and reliability in rom-coms, he made a surprising turn with Dhamaka. He proved his versatility in the hard-hitting drama as Arjun Pathak and introduced audiences to a whole new side of his acting prowess.

2. Kunal Kapoor

The actor made his OTT debut with the much-acclaimed web show The Empire. His performance as Babur in the historic remake looked tough. His cool demeanour was relatable in many ways.

3. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Junior Kapoor was seen in the anthology, Ray. His leading role as the young superstar, Vik was very impressive. His look in the show made the women go weak in their knees, and he certainly made a smashing debut.

4. Abhimanyu Dassani

He made his much-awaited OTT debut with the film Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Sanya Malhotra. His debut was highly appreciated by the audience and critics alike.

5. Paramvir Singh Cheema

His eloquent portrayal as Lucky in thrilling drama Tabbar made everyone sit up and take notice of this powerhouse performer. He not only garnered applause from the critics but was loved by the audience. Paramvir has an exciting lineup in 2022.

6. Ayush Mehra

The chocolaty boy and internet sensation Ayush Mehra debuted in the web show, Call My Agent Bollywood. His sincere portrayal of Mehershad instantly clicked with many boys and girls alike.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:00 AM IST