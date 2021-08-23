Watch: Shamita Shetty breaks down after receiving sister Shilpa's message on Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty received a video message from her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra during Sunday’s episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Former 'Bigg Boss' finalist, actress Hina Khan appeared as a special guest on last night's episode with a surprise for the contestants on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In her message, Shilpa talked about how she, too, was a part of 'Big Brother UK'. She also told Shamita to play effectively and execute her part well.

Shamita was further told that their mother is in good health and all is well.

"Big Brother ya Bigg Boss tapak hi jaate hain humari zindagi mein. Pata nahi kya rishta hai. But tum jaanti ho ki waqt padne par hum khud hi ek doorse ke bhai behen ban hi jaate hain. Toh mere bhai, apna khayal rakhna, strong rehna. Kyuki agar tum strong ho toh main strong hu, mummy strong hain. Mummy is good, we are all missing you. Sending you lots of love and aise hi khelte rehna," Shilpa said.

Shamita broke down upon watching her elder sibling's message.

Check out the video here:

For those unversed, the 'Zeher' actress entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house at a time when her brother-in-law, businessman Raj Kundra is in jail for his alleged involvement in porn films case.

During the premiere, without naming anyone, Shamita had said that she was approached for the show long time back and fulfilled her professional commitment.

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar is anchoring the show for its six weeks run on Voot. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss.'

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 02:04 PM IST