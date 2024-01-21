WATCH: Sara Tendulkar Hides Face As She Steps Out With Shubman Gill's Sister Shaneel In Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, was caught by the paparazzi on Saturday night as she stepped out with rumoured boyfriend Shubman Gill's sister, Shaneel Gill, in Mumbai. As the eagle-eyed shutterbugs spotted them, Sara was quickly seen trying to hide her face, only to realise that it was too late.

Rumours about Team India batter Shubman Gill dating Sara have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The two have neither accepted nor denied their relationship, but they are often spotted playing hide and seek with the paparazzi.

On Saturday night, Sara was seen spending quality time with Shubman's sister and the two were spotted while zooming off in their car outside a posh Mumbai restaurant. Sara looked ravishing in a black dress and she was seen blushing and trying hard to cover her face as the photographers made sure to capture her in her car.

Shubman's sister Shaneel too was seen having fun at Sara's expense and she had her face covered with a mask.

Rumours of Shubman and Sara dating first started doing the rounds after Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen pulling the former's leg for dropping cutesy comments on the latter's Instagram posts.

Later, Sara was seen cheering for Shubman from the stands on several occasions. Even during the ICC World Cup 2023, she was seen hyping the batsman from the stands and giving him a standing ovation after his run-scoring knocks.

For a brief period, rumours were also rife that Shubman was gping out with Sara Ali Khan, however, the actress had clarified on Koffee With Karan that people have got the "wrong Sara".