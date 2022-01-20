e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:28 PM IST

Watch 'Rocket Boys' Trailer: Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh's show is a tribute to the legends of India's space adventure

The series, starring Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, respectively, will premiere on SonyLIV from February 4
FPJ Web Desk
A still from 'Rocket Boys' trailer |

SonyLIV has released the trailer of its new series 'Rocket Boys', featuring the lives of ace nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, as they charge through the creation of the Indian Space Program.

The series, starring Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, respectively, will premiere on SonyLIV from February 4.

A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, the show has been directed by Abhay Pannu.

It also stars talents like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
