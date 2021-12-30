From Scam 2003 to Rocket Boys and Four More Shots 3 to Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2, THESE are the top shows you can binge-watch in 2022

1) Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Kareem Telgi

Platform: SonyLIV

In 2020, we were treated to Scam 1992, and in 2022, the makers of the show will release its second season. It will be based on the stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi in 2003. While Hansal Mehta will once again don the directorial hat for this one, its star cast has been kept under wraps for now.

2) Gullak 3

Platform: SonyLIV

The Mishra family will be back once again to entertain us with their quirky experiences of joy and everyday hassles. As per reports, renouned TV actor Sunita Rajwar has been roped in for an important role.

3) Maharani 2

Platform: SonyLIV

The first season of this show made everyone sit up and take notice. Soon, this Huma Qureshi-starrer will be back for another round of 'siyasat'. From what we hear, this time, the show will be nastier, more twisted and dangerous. So, get ready to witness another exciting round of political games.

4) Rocket Boys

Platform: SonyLIV

A few months ago, actor Jim Sarbh shared a glimpse of this show, and it sure looks exciting! While Jim will be seen as Homi J Bhabha, Ishwak Singh will play Vikram Sarabhai. The show will also see actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya in a role of a nuclear physicist. No prizes for guessing how fantastic this one will turn out to be.

5) Four More Shots 3

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

We all loved the wild and crazy ride Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J took us in the first two seasons of this highly popular show. After so many ups and downs, highs and lows and a cancelled wedding, the four besties will be back for another thrilling adventure.

6) Made in Heaven 2

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Did you enjoy the drama and pizzazz of season one? Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur) will return with much more grandiose wedding celebrations amidst a highly volatile emotional backdrop.

7) Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2

Platform: Netflix India

Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan will return with more oomph and masala added to the setting. We hear their hubbies will also be shown much more in this season. Well, all we can say is let the drama begin!

8) Delhi Crime 2

Platform: Netflix India

Shefali Shah won our hearts and numerous awards for her stellar act as the no-nonsense DCP Vartika in season one. The second season will be based upon the gruesome Nithari killings that had shocked our nation. This one's already giving us them chills!

9) Asur 2

Platform: Voot Select

Arshad Warsi as Dhananjay "DJ" Rajpoot and Barun Sobti as Nikhil Nair impressed us all in the first season of this modern-day serial killer thriller. Season two will be filled with more intrigue, twists and turns and edge-of-the-seat cat and mouse games between good and evil.

10) Untitled Kangana Ranaut show

Platform: ALTBalaji

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her digital debut with this show. While details from the storyline to genre have been kept secret, just the fact that Ekta Kapoor is once again collaborating with her Judgemental Hai Kya actress is enough for us to have high expectations. It will go on floors in March 2022.

