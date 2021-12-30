From RRR to Prithviraj and Laal Singh Chaddha to Tiger 3 and more, THESE films are the biggest releases of 2022

The havoc created by Covid-19 ensured that many Bollywood films could not be released in 2020 and 2021. While some like Sooryavanshi, 83 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui did manage to release, others have been moved to 2022. Despite the threat of Omicron looming large yet again, here are some of the important films that will hit the screens in 2022.

The Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey will now come in 2022 after the release date of the film was shifted from December 31, 2021. The new date is not yet known. A trade analyst has confirmed that RRR will indeed be the first release of 2022 as the makers have decided not to shift the Ram Charan, Junior NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer from January 7.

The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde film Radhe Shyam is slated to follow a week later. Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj is scheduled to release on January 21, but YRF did not put out the trailer by the end of December, putting a question mark on the release date. John Abraham did not have a favourable outing in 2021, with Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2 falling by the wayside. But come January 28, and his film Attack will attack the theatres.

February 4 will see the sequel to Badhaai Ho called Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Two weeks later, we will have the Alia Bhatt led Sanjay Leela Bhansali passion project Gangubai Kathiawadi. A week after this, it will be time for Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

March will see Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey, Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek hit the marquee.

April is also packed with Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Yash’s KGF 2, Prabhas’ Salaar, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2.

Mission Majnu, Govinda Naam Mera, Doctor G and Jug Jugg Jeeyo are four films with young turks Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan vying for top honours in June.

July will have John Abraham’s Ek Villain 2, Ranveer’s Cirkus and Katrina Kaif’s Phone Bhoot compete at the turnstiles, and August will see Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Prabhas’ Adipurush, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger battle for the shekels.

Ranbir’s Brahmastra is slated to finally come in September, while Kangana’s Tejas will come in October. November is a lot more interesting with Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya and Kartik’s Shehzada in line for release. December will see Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath as a Christmas release.

All dates are subject to cancellation due to coronavirus, and more films will add their release dates by January. Salman Khan did mention recently that Tiger 3 may be out in December, and Pathan will come earlier. October, November and December still have many empty dates.

