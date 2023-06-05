WATCH: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani distributes sweets among paps, fulfills graduation promise

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently announced that her daughter Rasha Thadani had finished her schooling and succesfully graduated with flying colours. Post her graduation, the 18-year-old was spotted jetting off for a getaway with her friends, and it was then that she had promised the paps to treat them next time.

And looks like Rasha is a woman of her words as she remembered her promise to the paps and even fulfilled it.

On Sunday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport once again, and this time, she was not empty-handed. Instead, she got the promised sweets for the shutterbugs and made their day.

Rasha distributes sweets among paps

It so happened that post her graduation, when Rasha was flying off with her friends, the paparazzi greeted her at the airport and congratulated her for achieving the milestone.

They had then jokingly asked her for a treat for her graduation results and the starkid had promised to get them some the next time she met them.

Keeping her promise, Rasha was seen distributing kaju katli among the paps on Sunday and as the photographers thanked her, she was heard saying, "Last time kaha tha na?"

She was also seen enjoying a piece of the sweet herself along with the shutterbugs.

About Rasha Thadani

Raveena got married to film distributor Anil Thadani in February 2004 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple became proud parents to Rasha in March 2005.

In 2008, Raveena and Anil welcomed their second child Ranbirvardhan.

Much before she got married, Raveena had adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother in 1995, when they were 11 and 8-year-old, respectively.