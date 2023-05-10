Raveena Tandon kisses Kapil Sharma after roasting him for his looks; Watch VIRAL video

Actress Raveena Tandon recently made a dazzling appearance on the popular television show 'The Kapil Sharma Show,' accompanied by the esteemed Guneet Monga and Sudha Murty, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating her candid revelations and delightful anecdotes.

In a recent promo video that has set social media abuzz, the effervescent 'Andaz Apna Apna' actress, known for her quick wit and playful banter, left the audience in splits as she playfully teased the show's host, Kapil Sharma, about his appearance.

With a mischievous glint in her eyes, Raveena delivered a well-timed jibe, triggering a bout of uproarious laughter that reverberated throughout the set.

Kapil, feeling momentarily sheepish, bowed his head in jest, becoming the epicenter of playful banter.

Raveena Tandon playfully kisses Kapil Sharma

In a heartwarming turn of events, Raveena, known for her warmth and infectious laughter, rose from her seat to uplift Kapil's spirits.

Approaching him with grace, she planted a gentle kiss on his cheek, eliciting a smile from the affable host. Responding in his trademark witty manner, Kapil humorously remarked, "If that’s what I get for being insulted, feel free to do it some more!”

The promotional video also offered a glimpse into Raveena's reminiscence of her unforgettable appearance in the cult classic film 'Andaz Apna Apna,' which featured industry stalwarts Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and the stunning Karisma Kapoor.

Author Sudha Murty joins them

Joining Raveena Tandon on this delightful episode was Sudha Murty, an eminent personality in her own right.

The accomplished author and philanthropist shared intriguing details about her first encounter with her husband, Narayana Murthy, and revealed her initial reaction upon meeting him.

In a candid revelation, she recounted the skepticism within her family regarding the prospects of an engineering student finding a suitable match, proving that love often transcends societal expectations and stereotypes.

Watch the latest promo of TKSS here:

The queen of the 90s, continues to reign supreme in the hearts of her ardent fans with her timeless beauty and enchanting charisma.

Despite the passage of time, this beloved actress, renowned for her memorable performances in Bollywood, continues to captivate audiences with her unwavering allure.