Watch Ranveer, Deepika drop it like it's hot at '83' wrap-up party

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone hosted a wrap-up party of her forthcoming film "83", which was attended by the cast and crew of the film.

At the party held on Monday night, Deepika arrived twinning with her husband and actor Ranveer in white top and jeans.

The couple posed for the paparazzi and, in sync with the film's theme, Ranveer and Deepika played pretend-cricket on the green carpet. Ranveer batted and Deepika bowled.

The couple grooved together on several songs like 'Aankh Maarey' and 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi'. Watch videos below.