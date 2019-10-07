Deepika Padukone trolls Ranveer Singh for using her bronzer on his chest

Ranveer and Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

"'83" also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.