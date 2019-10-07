Ranveer Singh plays host, Anushka Sharma reminds him of being an actor

At the recently held Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Ranveer Singh managed to grab eyeballs for his bare-chested look. The actor, however, got outsmarted by actress Anushka Sharma at the event. When Ranveer was called on stage to accept an award, the actor shared his view on success.

The actor decided to go around the audience and ask them what success means to them. He first went to his Band Baaja Baaarat co-star Anushka Sharma, who had a witty response to his question.

She instead asked Ranveer to calm down as she pointed out, “Ranveer you are not the host”. Ranveer was left in splits and could be heard saying, “Oh sorry!”