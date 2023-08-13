WATCH Ranneeti Teaser: Lara Dutta Unveils The Thrilling Series Based On Balakot Air Strike

Actress Lara Dutta has sent excitement levels soaring as she released the first tantalizing glimpse of her upcoming web series, 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond'.

The 20-second teaser, which was unveiled on her official social media account, has ignited curiosity among fans and aficionados of gripping narratives.

INTENSE ACTION IN RANNEETI TEASER

Set against a backdrop of mountains, the teaser commences with a dramatic blast, symbolizing intense action ahead. Two cars collide in a fiery explosion, setting the tone for what promises to be a roller-coaster ride of suspense and strategy.

Accompanied by a compelling voiceover, the teaser declares, "Ye ek naya runn he, aur ise jitne ke liye ek nayi ranneeti ki jarurat he" (This is a new battle, and to win this battle we need a new plan).

Throughout the teaser, a fleet of fighter planes is depicted in pursuit formation, underscoring the gravity of the unfolding events.

The screen then transitions to unveil the title card, "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond," as anticipation reaches a fever pitch.

Lara Dutta, who took to her social media to share the teaser, captioned the post: "Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, a new series inspired by true events. #RanneetiOnJioCinema, coming soon. Stay tuned!" Though absent from the teaser itself, Lara's presence looms large, promising a captivating performance that will undoubtedly captivate audiences.

Joining Lara in this thrilling venture are esteemed actors such as Ashish Vidyarthi, Jimmy Sheirgill, Ashutosh Rana, Prasanna, Suneel Sinha, Aakanksha Singh, and Sikandar Kharbanda.

LARA DUTTA'S PROFESSIONAL FRONT

Lara Dutta's recent contributions to the film industry have been noteworthy. She took on the role of Wilayat Hussain in Vishal Bhardwaj's web series 'Charlie Chopra', an enthralling crime drama adapted from Agatha Christie's mystery novel The Sittaford Mystery.

Furthermore, she graced the silver screen in the film 'Ishq-e-Nadaan', directed by Avishek Ghosh. The film's cast featured the likes of Neena Gupta, Mohit Raina, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Dutt, and Kanwaljit Singh.

