WATCH: Raghav Vinay’s Tom & Jerry trailer out now

When you watch the trailer of Tom & Jerry you will realise why the film has been named so. First it conjures up images of your childhood cartoon characters and when the trailer opens, you see a replica of the same. The hero and heroine are complete opposites with a mind of their own. They have their own take on life for everything. And they make for a hilarious pair. Their dialogues and repartee are bound to evoke laughter and it makes for a rib-tickling experience.

Directed by Raghav Vinay, Tom and Jerry, which went on floors and even completed shoot quietly, will now arrive in theatres on November 12. Having already created a huge buzz in Sandalwood with its title, the film has now once again attracted attention for its trailer. Raghav also happens to be one of the dialogue writers of KGF and Tom and Jerry is his debut directorial.

A youth-oriented flick, Tom and Jerry is guaranteed to attract the youngsters and has a wonderful message for the society too. The story focuses on friendship, love, anger and action. The film stars Nischit Korodi and Chaitra Rao in the lead.

The movie has been produced by Raju Sherigar whose debut production this film is; his banner is called Riddhi Siddhi Films. Vinay Chandra is the executive producer. Surya Shekhar plays the villain in the project while prominent actors Tara Anuradha, Jai Jagdish, Kote Prabhakar, Kaddipudi Chandru, Prakash Tummminadu, Padmaja Rao and Maithri Jaggi also feature in it. Mathews Manu has scored the music, Suraj Ankolekar has edited the flick while Arjun Raj has choreographed the stunts.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:41 PM IST