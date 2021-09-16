Kannada actor Meghashree shining in Bhojpuri films

Krishna Sundari fame actor Meghashree is carving a niche for herself in Bhojpuri cinema. Having fetched attention with her histrionic skills starring opposite the late Sanchari Vijay in the Krishna Sundari, Meghashree who is already a popular name in Sandalwood, Tollywood and Kollywood, is now a much sought after name in Bhojpuri too.

The actor shares screen space with popular Bhojpuri star Kesarilal Yadav. Titled Aparadhi, the film is a crime suspense thriller, the shooting of the movie is being carried on in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to this film, Meghashree had already acted with Kesarilal in the Bhojpuri movie, Right. Meanwhile, Aparadhi is being directed by Shekhar Sharma. Meghashree who is currently got a bunch of films in Kannada and Tamil, is also busy in Tamil serials.

“I’m looking forward to making a mark in all industries. My debut Bhojpuri flick is busy in the post-production stage and I’m looking forward to the release of both my films here,” says Meghashree.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 09:37 PM IST