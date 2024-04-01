 WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Gives 'Well Fitted' Reply To Those Claiming She Is Pregnant
WATCH: Parineeti Chopra Gives 'Well Fitted' Reply To Those Claiming She Is Pregnant

Parineeti is all set to share the screen for the first time with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, in the film Chamkila

Updated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra found herself all over the news recently after several reports claimed that she was expecting her first child with husband, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, within a few months of their marriage. But on Monday, she decided to permanently put an end to the rumours with a new video.

Parineeti took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she can be seen posing in a fitted white top and white pants, along with an oversized matching blazer.

"POV: Wearing well fitted clothes today, because when I tried a kaftan dress..." she wrote, and went on to attach multiple screenshots of news portals wondering if the actress was pregnant. Along with the headlines, she attached photos of herself in a black kaftan dress, that she had worn at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Chamkila.

article-image

Parineeti was seen wearing a black kaftan dress with a knotted waist during the trailer launch of Chamkila, and a number of netizens commented asking if the actress was pregnant. Earlier too, she sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted wearing a loose white shirt with jeans.

On the work front, Parineeti is all set to share the screen for the first time with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, in the film Chamkila. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is set to tell the lesser-known tale of legendary Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila, who was also known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab.

article-image

Amar Singh Chamkila was assassinated at the age of 27 along with his wife Amarjyot. While Diljit plays the titular role, Parineeti will be seen playing his wife.

Chamkila is all set to release on Netflix on April 12.

