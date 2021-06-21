Watch: On World Music Day, The Family Man's Atharv takes guitar lessons from Yashraj Mukhate

Popular child actor Vedant Sinha, who played the role of Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani's son Atharva in 'The Family Man', showcased his music skills on the occasion of World Music Day today.

On the show, the audience saw Vedant trying his hand at the trumpet. The young music lover relentlessly tried to create tunes - albeit with no success.

However, it looks like he has now signed up for guitar lessons from none other than talented music composer Yashraj Mukhate.

According a video shared by Yashraj on his official Instagram account, Vedant can be seen showcasing his skills as he plays a tune on his guitar for new teacher.

Yashraj then goes on to transform it into a masterpiece.

Have a look at their hilarious and fun musical journey here: