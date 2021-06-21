Watch: On World Music Day, The Family Man's Atharv takes guitar lessons from Yashraj Mukhate

Popular child actor Vedant Sinha, who played the role of Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani's son Atharva in 'The Family Man', showcased his music skills on the occasion of World Music Day today.
On the show, the audience saw Vedant trying his hand at the trumpet. The young music lover relentlessly tried to create tunes - albeit with no success.
However, it looks like he has now signed up for guitar lessons from none other than talented music composer Yashraj Mukhate.
According a video shared by Yashraj on his official Instagram account, Vedant can be seen showcasing his skills as he plays a tune on his guitar for new teacher.
Yashraj then goes on to transform it into a masterpiece.
Have a look at their hilarious and fun musical journey here:
Directed by Raj and DK, 'The Family Man 2' returned for a second season on Amazon Prime Video. A third season has also been teased.
Manoj Bajpayee, who plays the lead role of Srikant in the show, said in an interview that the story is ready, but the third season will take close to two years to arrive.
The series also stars Samantha Akkineni, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali and Ashlesha Thakur among others in pivotal roles.
Meanwhile, Yashraj, who was once pursuing engineering, has become an internet sensation after his video on the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' scene went viral.
He is also known for his other dialogue mashups and musical memes such as 'Biggini Shoot', 'Tommy' and 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai.'
