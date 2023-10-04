 WATCH: Nasty Catfight Breaks Out Between Female Fans At Ankit Tiwari's Bihar Concert, Shocking Visuals Surface
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 01:26 PM IST
Bollywood playback singer Ankit Tiwari recently conducted a mega concert in Katihar, Bihar, and while he had promised his fans an experience of a lifetime, everything did not go as planned. The event took a shocking turn when a couple of female fans got into a nasty fight during the concert.

A horrifying video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which some female fans can be seen hitting each other and pulling each other by their hair over an argument during the concert.

Onlookers stated that the two groups of female fans of Ankit got into an argument while they tried to move their way up the queue, to the front of the stage where the singer was performing.

However, the situation took a nasty turn and the argument escalated into a full-blown fight with the girls hitting and scratching each other, and even pulling each other by the hair. A couple of women involved in the fight were injured due to the incident.

Cops deployed at the venue soon rushed to the spot of the fight and separated the two groups. People were seen standing around and trying to separate the fighting groups. Some even recorded videos of the incident and shared them on social media.

About Ankit Tiwari

Ankit is known for belting out some of the biggest chartbusters, including Tu Hai Ki Nahi, Teri Galliyan, Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu, among others. He became a household name and one of the most followed Indian singers after the release of 'Aashiqui 2' in 2013.

Besides, he has also recorded a song titled O Yara for the Pakistani film Bin Roye.

