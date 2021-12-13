Watch: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu's answer that helped her win the title

India's Harnaaz Sandhu has been crowned the 2021 Miss Universe, bagging the title 21 years after Lara Dutta won the prestigious title in 2000.

The 21-year-old from Chandigarh bagged the title by defeating her fellow contestants from Paraguay and South Africa.

Harnaaz was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza from Mexico.

During the final question and answer round, Harnaaz was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide," she answered.

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she added to a thundering applause.

The ceremony was hosted by Steve Harvey and saw performances from American singer JoJo.

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari López, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer.

Harnaaz is a Chandigarh-based model who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration.

She started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

Harnaaz has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

