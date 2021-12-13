Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? All you need to know about Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday (December 13) as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021, 21 years after India last brought home the title.

Only two Indians before Harnaaz have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

21-year-old Harnaaz won the title after beating contestants from 80 countries.

Harnaaz is a Chandigarh-based model who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration.

She started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

Harnaaz has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

She was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.

While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:28 AM IST