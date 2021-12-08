Watch: Madhuri Dixit gives a recap of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' ahead of season 2 release

The second season of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya', directed by Ram Madhvani, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

The action-drama opened to great reviews when the first season came out, and keeping in pace with that, the trailer of season 2 was unveiled recently.

Now, uber-talented actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was roped in to promote the brand new season, took the audience through the highlights of the first season of 'Aarya'.

Madhuri Dixit has charmed millions of viewers over the years with her impeccable acting skills and flawless beauty. Her narration of the first season gives fans a quick refresher of the excitement that they experienced in the first season.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram account, Madhuri wrote, "Game recognises game. Queen recognises queen. Watch the recap of Season 1 of Hotstar Specials Aarya with me, ek alag andaaz mein."

The first season of the show emerged as one of the most gripping thrillers with an International Emmy nomination for best drama series.

Conceptualised and created by Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza'.

The second season of 'Aarya' follows the journey of a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen and she will be joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani amongst others.

Meanwhile, Madhuri will also soon make her OTT debut with Netflix's 'Finding Anamika'.

According to the Netflix brief, 'Finding Anamika' revolves around a global superstar who suddenly disappears. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 02:09 PM IST