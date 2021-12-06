e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:39 PM IST

Madhuri Dixit Nene to shoot a promotional video for Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya 2': Source

Conceptualised and created by Ram Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza'
FPJ Web Desk
The second season of Sushmita Sen's 'Aarya' is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 10.

The first season of the show, directed by Ram Madhavni, has emerged as one of the most gripping thrillers with an International Emmy nomination for best drama series.

Now, according to a source, the makers have roped in actress Madhuri Dixit Nene to promote the second season of 'Aarya'.

"The makers thought of bringing Madhuri Dixit on board for promoting Aarya’s second season as she’s a perfect fit owing to her finesse and being one of the most prominent leading ladies of Bollywood like Sushmita Sen. The promo is going to be really exciting."

Conceptualised and created by Madhvani, the series is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza'.

The second season of 'Aarya' follows the journey of a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen and she will be joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani amongst others.

Meanwhile, Madhuri will also soon make her OTT debut with Netflix's 'Finding Anamika'.

According to the Netflix brief, 'Finding Anamika' revolves around a global superstar who suddenly disappears. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:39 PM IST
