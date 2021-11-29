'We've become lockdown specialists now': Sushmita Sen on shooting ‘Aarya 2’ amid pandemic

Ahead of the release of the second instalment of ‘Aarya’, Sushmita Sen opened up on her experience of shooting for the show in the midst of a pandemic.

Sushmita shared, "We've become lockdown specialists now! We either release during a lockdown or shoot during it, that's our new thing! When we completed the shoot for ‘Aarya 2’, on our farewell, we said how blessed we were to be working during the pandemic. There were so many people who had to sit at home, but this is also a nice culmination of teamwork. We had Disney+Hotstar, Ram Madhvani film, the entire crew and the cast together. Everyone just pulled in following the rules and making it possible."

The former Miss Universe added, "My God! The very definition of a bubble is now etched in my mind forever. For any crew member to work in a PPE kit, covered from head to toe for 10 hrs a day is seriously tough! And the constant tests, making sure we lived away from our family, the quarantine for 7-10 days before starting to work, all these measures initially seemed difficult. But in the bigger picture, we were full of gratitude to be working at such a time and being able to create something that you love. I mean Aarya season 2 is a big leap from the first season!"

Lastly, "It's delightful to see the same series move with such pace and difference, when you've already taken the story miles ahead and it was always used to be a question mark! Ram Madhvani used to say what are we going to do in the rest of the season? There's already so much and then he would say, wait for it, we have a lot of content; we have a fantastic subject! So, working during the lockdown period was amazing, we had to shoot in Jaipur which is Aarya's hometown and of course patchwork was executed in Mumbai, so our schedule was executed pretty much through the lockdown."

Sushmita Sen will be seen reprising the role of Aarya Sareen and she will be joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani amongst others.

Created by award-winning director Ram Madhvani, Aarya 2 co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani.

Witness Aarya’s return as the lioness’ claws come out for real for the final revenge, coming only on Disney+ Hotstar on 10 December 2021.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 12:45 PM IST