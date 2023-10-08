 WATCH: Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff Teach Hook-Steps Of Ganapath's Hum Aaye Hain To Irfan Pathan At Pre-Match Show Of IND vs AUS
Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff's Ganapath is scheduled to release on October 20, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 08, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Ganapath, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Earlier today, Kriti and Tiger were seen arriving at the pre-match show of IND vs AUS in the city. In one of the viral videos, the duo is seen teaching the hook-steps of Ganapath's Hum Aaye Hain to Irfan Pathan.

Check it out:

article-image

Kriti is seen donning a black blazer dress; Tiger, on the other hand, twinned with her as he wears an all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Ganapath is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023. 

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of Ganapath. Tiger captioned it, "Intezaar ka waqt khatam hua… aa gaye hain hum aapko apni duniya main le jaane…#Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct." Ganapath's trailer is slated to release tomorrow.

Ganapath will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co., Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. 

Apart from this, Kriti will be seen next in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. She also has Do Patti with Kajol. Tiger will also be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. He also has Jagan Shakti's next release and a Hindi remake of Rambo.

article-image

