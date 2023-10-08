Kriti Sanon Exudes Boss Lady Vibes During Ganapath Promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023

Actress Kriti Sanon set the internet ablaze on Sunday with her latest photos from Ganapath promotions

Busy promoting her upcoming film, Kriti has been belting out one hot look after another

The actress exuded boss lady vibes in a black edgy dress, and she added oomph to her OOTD with matching netted stockings

The actress looked every bit divine in the all-black fit

Kriti had kickstarted the promotions of Ganapath in a leather Alexander McQueen outfit

She has been putting her best foot forward for the promotions of Ganapath

A couple of days ago, she grabbed eyeballs in a neon co-ord set as she stepped out with co-star Tiger Shroff

Ganapath is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 20

