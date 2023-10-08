Kriti Sanon Exudes Boss Lady Vibes During Ganapath Promotions

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Actress Kriti Sanon set the internet ablaze on Sunday with her latest photos from Ganapath promotions
Busy promoting her upcoming film, Kriti has been belting out one hot look after another
The actress exuded boss lady vibes in a black edgy dress, and she added oomph to her OOTD with matching netted stockings
The actress looked every bit divine in the all-black fit
Kriti had kickstarted the promotions of Ganapath in a leather Alexander McQueen outfit
She has been putting her best foot forward for the promotions of Ganapath
A couple of days ago, she grabbed eyeballs in a neon co-ord set as she stepped out with co-star Tiger Shroff
Ganapath is scheduled to hit the silver screens on October 20
Thanks For Reading!