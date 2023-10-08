Tina Datta Gives A Glimpse Of Her Beach Day In Maldives

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023
Popular television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Tina Datta is currently enjoying a vacation in Maldives
Tina shared several photos from her exotic vacation on her official Instagram account on October 8
In the photos, Tina is seen enjoying a beach day
She is seen wearing white shorts and white and blue printed t-shirt
Tina completed her beach look with an oversized hat and black sunglasses
"Let the memories not fade, let the peace not dwindle, let Maldives be with me forever," Tina captioned her post
Tina first gained fame through her portrayal of Ichcha in the TV serial Uttaran
The actress is currently seen opposite Jay Bhanushali in the show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum
She has also been a part of other shows like Durga, Koi Aane Ko Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani and Daayan among others
