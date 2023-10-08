Happy Birthday Mona Singh: Candid Pictures Of The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin And Kaala Paani Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 08, 2023

20 years in the industry and it can be easily said that Mona Singh is having the best time of her career. As she turns a year older on October 8, here's looking at some select candid moments we've picked for you from her Gram

Instagram: Mona Singh

A little Mona with her elder sister Sona. Aren't they adorable together?

With Saif Ali Khan during a cross-promotional episode between his film Hum Tum and her serial Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin

Sporting her boho side from an old photoshoot during her initial TV days

With her Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin co-stars Nandu and Armaan aka Gaurav Gera and Apurva Agnihotri. Can we please have this trio back?

During the baby shower of her Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fictional rival and co-star Rakshanda Khan

Goofing in between shots with her Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do co-star Iqbal Khan

With Rohit Bose Roy, her Unfaithfully Yours' co-star. The duo have extensively performed their play in Mumbai for several years

At friend and producer Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash with Sakshi Tanwar and Mushtaq Sheikh

