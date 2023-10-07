 Mona Singh At Kaala Paani Trailer Launch: It’s The Best Time To Be An Actor In The Industry
Directed by Sameer Saxena, the series premieres on Netflix from October 18 onwards

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Saturday, October 07, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
article-image

Bringing a thrilling survival drama set against the backdrop of man versus nature conflict, the trailer of the upcoming Netflix release Kaala Paani was unveiled amid fun and games, at a private event in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Engaging the media in an experiential survival game, the team of Kaala Paani featuring actors Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker, Amey Wagh, Vikas Kumar, Arushi Sharma and Radhika Mehrotra, were spotted in attendance. The cast was also joined by showrunner Sameer Saxena, co-writers Biswapati Sarkar and Amit Golani, and show head Tanya Bami.

article-image

Image Courtesy: PR

Based in the enticing Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the show explores an unsolved mystery from the island that endangers lives and journeys of common individuals, who must survive and escape the wrath of nature. These characters hail from different walks of life and each individual is running their own race against time. From medical professionals to bureaucrats, from policemen to visiting tourists, everybody is at risk.

One of the major highlights of the event was the commemoration of two decades in the Indian film industry for Mona Singh, who plays Soudamini Singh in Kaala Paani. As an actor who has seamlessly dabbled in between film, television and now OTT, Mona spoke at length about surviving her journey in showbiz, so far. She shares, “Having worked for 20 years, I’ve been in the middle of a lot of transition and have witnessed several paradigm shifts in the industry. The narratives have changed, the content has changed. There is so much for women to do. We aren’t cast as a particular type. Our characters are a lot more layered and flawed. It certainly is the best time to be an actor in the industry.”

article-image

Mona stars as Soudamini Singh in Kaala Paani

Speaking further about what does the show entail, Sameer, whose home banner Posham Pa Pictures has helmed some of Indian OTT’s most landmark shows including Kota Factory and Triplings, shares, “We are very happy to have created Kaala Paani, that offers a perspective on the human behavior to survive, adapt and evolve as per the situation they find themselves in. The narrative has been crafted in a way that allows the audience to admire the complexities of the characters, their fight for survival and extent to which they would go to for their families, loved ones and themselves. We can't wait for the audience to watch Kaala Paani.”

Kaala Paani premieres on Netflix from October 18 onwards.

article-image
