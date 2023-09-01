Kantara Star Rishab Shetty To Collaborate With Ashutosh Gowariker On A Pan India Film: Report | Photo Via Instagram.

Rishab Shetty has been enjoying the success of Kantara, which emerged as 2022's fourth-highest-grossing film in India. After the success of Kantara, the actor announced a sequel to the movie. However, the release date has not been announced yet.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Rishab is all set to collaborate with director Ashutosh Gowariker for the first time ever on a pan-India film. The report states that the two have been in talks for a while now, and things have finally fallen into place.

"Ashutosh has been working on a subject that warrants a rooted treatment, and he felt that Rishab is the best fit for his subject. He met the actor multiple times over the last few months, and both jammed very well with regards to their take on cinema. Being a writer himself, Rishab collaborated very well with Ashutosh on the script, and the two are now all set to team up for the first time," said the source.

Rishab will begin shooting for this film after completing Kantara 2, and the yet-untitled film will be multi-lingual and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The film will go on floors by mid-2024. The script is locked, and Ashutosh will take the film into the pre-production stage in the coming two months. Reportedly, the timeline of the shoot will be dependent on the schedule of Kantara 2.

Ashutosh Gowariker is known for directing movies like Lagaan, Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Mohenjo Daro, and Panipat, among others..

