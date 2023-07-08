Rishab Shetty's Wife Pragathi Shetty Surprises Him By Announcing ‘Rishab Shetty Foundation’ On His Birthday

Filmmaker Rishab Shetty who has made a mark in the Indian cinema, received a heartwarming birthday surprise from his wife, Pragathi Shetty.

As Rishab celebrated his special day with fans and well-wishers, Pragathi took the opportunity to announce the launch of the ‘Rishab Shetty Foundation’.

Rishab Shetty, known for his exceptional storytelling skills, had a groundbreaking year in 2022 with his film ‘Kantara’, where he wore multiple hats as the director, writer, and actor.

The movie not only pushed the boundaries of Indian entertainment but also resonated with audiences, showcasing the power of compelling narratives that connect with the heartlands of India.

"NO MATERIALISTIC GIFT CAN BRING SUCH HAPPINESS" - PRAGATHI

Expressing her deep affection for her husband, Pragathi Shetty shared, "No materialistic gift can truly bring Rishab as much happiness as making a difference in society. The establishment of the 'Rishab Shetty Foundation' serves as a tribute to education and supports my husband's philanthropic aspirations on his birthday. I am immensely proud of Rishab and his accomplishments, and I wanted to express my love and admiration for him through this launch.”

The couple's children also joined in the celebration, adding a touch of joy and excitement to the event. Pragathi continued, "Wherever we go, people often approach us to lend a helping hand and contribute to various noble causes. This inspired us to formalize our efforts and establish the foundation, so we can work together to assist underprivileged children and individuals in need, thereby enhancing the well-being of society as a whole."

KANTARA PREQUEL IN WORKS

In addition to this milestone, Rishab Shetty has an exciting project in the pipeline—a prequel to his globally acclaimed film ‘Kantara.’

With this upcoming endeavour, Shetty aims to take the audience on a captivating journey back to the roots and culture that define Indian cinema.